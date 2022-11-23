The Debt Box (DEBT) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for approximately $12.11 or 0.00073991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Debt Box alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.06 or 0.08658607 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00469021 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,706.77 or 0.28759632 BTC.

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box was first traded on December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Debt Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Debt Box and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.