The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after buying an additional 567,190 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $222.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

