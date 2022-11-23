The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 152,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,441,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

