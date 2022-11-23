The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $11.40

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.10 to $11.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,291. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

