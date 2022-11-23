The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $90.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZM. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of ZM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 78,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,374. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $235.97.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

