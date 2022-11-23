The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.0566 on Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $390.45 million and $17.10 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.73 or 0.08606092 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00467581 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.92 or 0.28688010 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.