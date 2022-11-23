The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hershey by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275,466 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

