The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.42 on Wednesday, hitting $321.46. 136,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $329.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day moving average is $292.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

