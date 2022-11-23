The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Increased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 402,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 18.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 46.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 28.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.96. 11,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,701. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

