The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.00

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

