The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.
The Pennant Group Trading Down 1.3 %
PNTG opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $292.64 million, a PE ratio of 493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.35. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $24.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group
About The Pennant Group
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.