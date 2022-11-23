The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.40 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The Pennant Group Trading Down 1.3 %

PNTG opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $292.64 million, a PE ratio of 493.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.35. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

About The Pennant Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

