The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.00. 33,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,201. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.