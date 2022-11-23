The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $348.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.