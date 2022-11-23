The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.83 and a 200-day moving average of $236.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

