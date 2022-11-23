The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Reduced by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,228,214 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 2.8% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.08% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $90,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,589,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,160,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $67.75. 69,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

