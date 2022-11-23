TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.56. 56,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 526,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.49.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth $1,309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the last quarter.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

