Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 51,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $548.86. 13,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $518.12 and its 200-day moving average is $541.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.