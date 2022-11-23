TheStreet Upgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to B

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BGSF opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.89. BGSF has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in BGSF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 567,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BGSF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BGSF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

