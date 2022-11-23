Theta Network (THETA) Hits Market Cap of $861.29 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Theta Network has a market cap of $861.29 million and $18.36 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00005248 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002567 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.15 or 0.08649806 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00469727 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,738.38 or 0.28819685 BTC.
Theta Network Profile
Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
