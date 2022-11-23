Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWKS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,860 shares of company stock valued at $748,963. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 192,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.