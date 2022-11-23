Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.64 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $174.64 million and $13.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,489.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00041641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021349 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00231742 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01660121 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $12,118,956.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

