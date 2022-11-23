Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $95.87 million and $144,009.61 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003235 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.52792676 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $289,776.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

