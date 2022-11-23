Thunder Brawl (THB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $95.99 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00003215 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $95.99 million and approximately $144,023.91 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.52792676 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $289,776.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

