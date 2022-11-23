Toronado Partners LLC Has $26.67 Million Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,083 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for 8.7% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned approximately 6.51% of Mitek Systems worth $26,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $123,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 0.77. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $29,624.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,400.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,472.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,400.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $196,812. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.