TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.60 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 174.30 ($2.06). 689,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,662,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.60 ($2.06).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCAP. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 205 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1,936.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.41.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

