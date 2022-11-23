TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $361.07

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 361.07 ($4.27) and traded as low as GBX 323.83 ($3.83). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 326.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 732,117 shares trading hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 365.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

