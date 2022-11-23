Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.39% of Transcat worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Price Performance

Transcat stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. 29,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $614.55 million, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.77. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,473.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Transcat

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

