TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriCo Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
NASDAQ TCBK opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.60.
TCBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
