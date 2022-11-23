Trifast plc (LON:TRI) to Issue GBX 0.75 Dividend

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Trifast Price Performance

LON:TRI opened at GBX 51.32 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.28. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.50 ($1.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Featured Articles

