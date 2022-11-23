TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 187,609 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $102.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.