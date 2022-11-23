TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 187,609 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $102.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRX Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Further Reading

