Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.89 on Friday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

About Tuniu

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.