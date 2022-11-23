Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Tuniu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $0.89 on Friday. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market cap of $115.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 87.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
