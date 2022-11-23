TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Position Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TuSimple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,564,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,363,000 after acquiring an additional 548,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,806,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TuSimple by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 1,580,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of TSP opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $480.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.89. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $42.64.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

