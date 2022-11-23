Two Seas Capital LP Acquires 2,612,929 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) by 323.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612,929 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises about 18.1% of Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Two Seas Capital LP owned 0.49% of Roivant Sciences worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $70,056.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 15,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $70,056.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,049,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,619,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,733,053 shares of company stock worth $27,151,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 16,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

