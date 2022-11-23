UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Holdings Lowered by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,668 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,120 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,347,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,347,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $25,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 393,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,276.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,600 shares of company stock valued at $991,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PATH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,657. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho downgraded UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

