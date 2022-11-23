Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 5,923.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

