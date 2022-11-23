Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $557,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 67,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,460. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.