Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.47 or 0.00033227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $108.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00475473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025770 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001888 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00017665 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.46117151 USD and is up 6.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 546 active market(s) with $162,277,058.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

