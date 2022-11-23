United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 22,167 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 100,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GVI stock opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.29.

