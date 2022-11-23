United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 568 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

