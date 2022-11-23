United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantor worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,786.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

