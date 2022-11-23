United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $14.67 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.