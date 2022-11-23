United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

