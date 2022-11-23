United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.38% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $282.25 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.93.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

