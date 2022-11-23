United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.