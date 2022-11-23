United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.82.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $356.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $378.88.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

