United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Plans GBX 15.17 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,033.50 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -124.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,026.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03).

Insider Activity at United Utilities Group

In other news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,287.69).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About United Utilities Group

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 1,025 ($12.12) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,080 ($12.77) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080.83 ($12.78).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

