United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Plans GBX 15.17 Dividend

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,033.50 ($12.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -124.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,026.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 813.20 ($9.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.03).
In other news, insider Alison Goligher purchased 3,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 882 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($31,287.69).
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
