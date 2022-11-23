UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $89,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $524.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,154. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.65 and a 200-day moving average of $515.60. The company has a market capitalization of $489.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

