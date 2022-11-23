Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 5.7 %
UUU stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.
About Universal Security Instruments
