UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $4.51

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.78. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 20,258 shares traded.

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Up 8.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $805.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 217,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

