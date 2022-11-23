Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 38,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

